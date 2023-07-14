Assam Police Rescue 78 Cattle Heads In Separate Ops

As many as 48 cattle heads were rescued from a container truck that was intercepted by police at Jorabat which falls under both Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district and Kamrup Metropolitan district in Assam.
In an operation led by Office in-charge of Jorabat PS, Kapil Pathak, the police team intercepted a container truck and recovered 48 cattle heads that were being smuggled from an unknown location.
It is learned that the truck bearing registration number ‘HR 38R 7855’ was coming from Jalukbari side and was en route towards Byrnihat in Meghalaya.
The driver of the truck was able to flee from the spot, due to which, the origin of its journey couldn’t be established, police said.
A manhunt to nab the driver has been launched, police further said.
Illegal cattle smuggling is a major concern and in recent times, it has grown quite rampant with police remaining completely clueless as to how these smugglers were able to bypass several checkpoints across the state without being caught.
In another incident, another container truck was seized by police in Assam’s Sonapur after 30 cattle heads were recovered from it.
Sources said that a number of cows were found dead inside the truck that was en route Meghalaya from Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.
Earlier this month, Assam police rescued 40 cattle heads from an oil tanker that was intercepted following a tip-off on National Highway no 37 at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
Visuals show the cattle heads being crammed inside the tanker, presumably by bolting open the rear end. It is learned that the cattle heads were being smuggled from Dhemaji to Meghalaya when it was successfully intercepted by alert cops.
Two smugglers, identified as Gulzar Hussain and Faizul Ali, were arrested in connection to the case.