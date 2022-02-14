Assam Police Seize Huge Quantities Of Drugs, Bust Interstate Supply Line

In a major drug bust, Jorabat Police under the leadership of Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta recovered large quantities of illicit substances and arrested two individuals during an operation on Monday.

The operation was conducted in the Jorabat area and the bust included narcotic substances like Yaba tablets and heroin, the police informed.

A total of 30,000 Yaba tablets and approximately 500 grams of heroin was recovered in the drug bust after a truck coming in from Manipur towards Guwahati in Assam was stopped and checked.

Meanwhile, the truck bearing registration numbers AS 01 EC 7829 has been seized by the police.

The police further informed that the driver and the co-pilot of the truck have been taken in by the police for further questioning.

Notably, the government of Assam has cracked down heavily on the drugs menace in the state. Earlier in the day, in another interstate drugs supply bust, 0.5 kg heroin was seized at Khanapara.

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the bust. He wrote, “#AssamAgainstDrugs Within 10 hrs of their first interception @GuwahatiPol hits another interstate supply line. Special Squad led by JCP Partha Mahanta & ADCP Numal Mahatta seized 0.5 kg Heroin & 30K World is Yours tablets from a truck at Jorabat. 2 suppliers arrested. Good job”.