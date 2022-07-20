Assam Police Seizes Ganja Worth Rs 47 Lakh Near Border

Assam police on Tuesday night seized 472 kg of ganja worth Rs 47 lakh from a truck in Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

The truck driver has been arrested in connected to the seizure and a case has been registered against him.

Acting on specific information, the team of police which was posted at Churaibari watch post intercepted a truck and recovered the ganja.

Later the driver was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"The truck was coming from Tripura side. During checking, our team recovered 472 kg of ganja from the truck. We apprehend the truck driver identified as Sajala Debbarman. We have registered a case under NDPS Act," Niranjan Das, In-charge of Churaibari police watch post said.

The police officer also informed that the market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 47 lakh.