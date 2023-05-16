Assam Police SI Junmoni Rabha Killed In Road Accident

Junmoni Rabha, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Assam Police, who was embroiled in various controversies, has died in a road accident at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The mishap took place on Monday night wherein the vehicle in which Rabha was travelling in, collided with an oncoming container truck bearing registration number ‘UP 78UT 4518’ near Sarubhagia village on National Highway 37.

Sources said that the vehicle was completely crushed in the accident as the impact was huge. Local police reached the scene and rushed the SI to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for medical attention but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Doley reached the accident spot to take stock of the situation. It is learned that Rabha was driving towards Upper Assam in civil clothes at around 2 am when the mishap occurred.

Her body has now been sent to Nagaon for post-mortem, sources informed.

Junmoni Rabha was a SI at Morakolong police station in Nagaon who made headlines last year for various controversies she was embroiled in – including corruption, criminal conspiracy, and cheating, for which was also arrested. She was later granted bail by a session’s court.