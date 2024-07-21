Assam Police Thwart Illegal Entry of 5 Bangladeshi Nationals at Border

In a swift operation, Assam police intercepted five Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross the international border into Assam at 3 AM on July 18. The individuals were promptly pushed back, averting any illegal entry into the state.
This incident follows closely on the heels of recent remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding demographic changes in the state. Last Friday, Sarma expressed deep concerns over the rising Muslim population in Assam, citing significant statistical data.
Demographic Concerns
Chief Minister Sarma highlighted a dramatic increase in the Muslim population, which has surged from 12% in 1951 to 40% in recent years. He predicted that Assam could become a Muslim-majority state by 2041, a projection based on census data.
"These are not my facts; this is data from the Indian census," Sarma stated during a media address. He pointed out that the Muslim population in Assam was 36% in 2010-11 and emphasized that the percentage has continued to rise every decade. According to Sarma, the Muslim population has been increasing by close to 30% each decade, a trend evident in census data from 1981 onwards.
Statistical Data and Future Projections
Sarma further elaborated that in 2011, Assam had 1.4 crore Muslims. He compared this to the Hindu population growth, noting that while the Hindu population has also increased, the Muslim population's growth rate is significantly higher. He estimated that there has been a 16% rise in the Muslim population per decade, translating to approximately 22 lakh additional Muslims every ten years.
"If you analyze the population data of Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, etc., you will see that by 2041, Assam is projected to become a Muslim-majority state," Sarma stated. "This is the reality of Assam, based on published data, and neither you nor I can change it."
Legislative Actions
These remarks come as the Assam state cabinet prepares to introduce The Assam Repealing Bill, 2024, in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the legislative assembly. The bill aims to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, and the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Rules, 1935.
Chief Minister Sarma’s statements have sparked significant debate and controversy, highlighting the complex demographic and political landscape in Assam. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing discussions about the state's future and the impact of demographic changes on its social fabric.