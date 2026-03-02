Assam Transfers 17 IPS, APS Officers in Major Reshuffle

The Government of Assam on Monday issued a notification transferring and posting 17 IPS and APS officers across key districts and senior positions, in what marks a significant administrative reshuffle in the state police. The order, issued by the Home Department, directs all officers to join their new postings on or before March 5, 2026.

Major Transfers

Dr Robin Kumar, IPS, Director of the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam, has been transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Darrang. He replaces Hemanta Kumar Das, APS, who has been moved to serve as SSP (V&AC-G), Assam at Srimantapur, Guwahati.

Mohan Lal Meena, IPS, earlier SSP Bongaigaon, has been posted as Director of the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam, vice Dr Robin Kumar. Pankaj Yadav, IPS, SSP (V&AC-G), Assam, has been transferred as SSP, Bajali, replacing Suman Chakraborty, APS.

Partha Protim Das, IPS, SSP Cachar, has been shifted as SSP Nagaon, while Swapnaneel Deka, APS, moves from Nagaon to serve as SSP Dhemaji.

Somalin Subhadarsini, IPS, Commandant, APTC Dergaon with additional charge of ERSS (112), has been posted as Principal of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon, retaining additional charge of ERSS (112). Papori Chetia, APS, who earlier held the academy post, has been transferred as SSP Sivasagar.

Changes In Guwahati, Other Districts

In the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, several key changes have been made. Numal Mahatta, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), has been posted as SSP Bongaigaon. Balin Deuri, APS, Commandant of 1st AFPF Battalion, Basistha, Guwahati, takes over as Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

Tabu Ram Pegu, APS, SSP Tamulpur, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati, replacing Mrinal Deka, APS, who has been transferred as SSP South Salmara.

Sanjib Kumar Saikia, APS, SSP Kamrup, has been moved to Cachar, while Subhasish Baruah, APS, SSP Sivasagar, has been posted as SSP Kamrup.

Singha Ram Mili, APS, SSP South Salmara, has been transferred as Commandant, 1st AFPF Battalion, Basistha, Guwahati. Hitesh Ch. Ray, APS, SSP Dhemaji, has been posted as Commandant, APTC Dergaon.

Suman Chakraborty, APS, SSP Bajali, has been shifted to Tamulpur.

The notification makes it mandatory for all transferred officers to assume charge at their new places of posting on or before March 5, 2026.

The reshuffle impacts multiple districts, including Darrang, Nagaon, Cachar, Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Tamulpur, South Salmara and Sivasagar, along with key positions in Guwahati and Dergaon, signalling a broad administrative realignment within the Assam Police structure.