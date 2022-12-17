Assam Police Arrests Another Wanted Rhino Poacher

Assam Police on Saturday arrested one more wanted rhino poacher.

The poacher, identified as Ataur Rahman alias Bassa, was arrested with the joint efforts of Biswanath and Bongaigaon police.

Confirming the arrest, ADGP (Law and Order) GP Singh tweeted, “Another wanted rhino poacher arrested today through joint effort of @BiswanathPol and @bongaigaonpolic Ataur Rahman @Bassa, 35 Yrs.”

It may be noted that last Thursday, one wanted rhino poacher, identified as Abdul Matin alias Kala, was arrested in Darrang. He was the main criminal behind January 2022 rhino poaching at Kaziranga National Park.

Rifles and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

In the month of February, cash reward of Rs. 2 lakhs was announced for these two rhino poachers’ information that would lead to their arrest.