Assam Police Will Conduct 2 Ops Every Year Against Child Marriage: DGP

DGP GP Singh was then asked to comment on the recent incident of ULFA-I executed two of its own cadres on alleged charges of spying, to which he said, "I don't see any reason in going and joining an organization which has no law governing it. They kidnap and kill their own cadres; we have several such cases. According to me, if they stay here and help in the building of the state, it will be more beneficial for Assam. I don't believe in Kangaroo Courts, but they should al least return the bodies to the families."