Assam Political Leaders to Hoist Tricolor on R-Day | Check List

The Assam government on Monday released the list of political leaders who will be hoisting the national flag on Republic Day across the state.

The following are cabinet ministers who hoist the national flag at the places across Assam:

Minister for Panchayat & Rural Development Ranjeet Kumar Dass : Kamrup

Minister for Agriculture and Horticulture Atul Bora : Golaghat

Minister for Handloom and Textile Urkhao Gwra Brahma : Baksa

Minister for Environment and Forests Chandra Mohan Patowary : Jorhat

Minister for Transport Parimal Suklabaidya : Hailakandi

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta : Tezpur

Minister for Education Dr. Ranoj Pegu : Nagaon

Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal : Nalbari

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan : Dibrugarh

Minister for Welfare of Tea Tribes Sanjoy Kishan : Tinsukia

Minister for Finance Ajanta Neog : Sivasagar

Minister for Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah : North Lakhimpur

Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika : Mangaldoi

Minister for Mines and Minerals Nandita Garlosa : Silchar

Minister for Public Health Engineering Jayanta Mallabaruah: Dhubri

On the other hand, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Pramod Boro will be hoisting the national flag at Kokrajhar, while his deputy, Gobinda Chandra Basumatary will be hoisting the tricolor at Udalguri.

Furthermore, CEM of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang will be attending Republic celebrations at Diphu where he will be hoist the tricolor.

Lastly, CEM of Dima Hasao Debolal Garlosa will hoist the national flag at Halflong on the 74th Republic day.