Assam Polytechnic Faculty Body Halts Protest, Seeks Job Reinstatement

The All Assam Polytechnic Founding Faculty Association (AAPFFA) has announced the temporary suspension of its ongoing protest, which had continued for 48 days.

Addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club, the protesting lecturers expressed their disappointment over the government's inaction and reiterated their demand for reinstatement.

Speaking on behalf of the association, the lecturers stated, "After nearly two months of protest, we are physically and mentally exhausted. The government has treated us unfairly, and this injustice extends beyond us to our families and society. Despite multiple attempts to initiate discussions, we received no positive response from the authorities."

The lecturers further asserted that asking them to reappear for recruitment exams would be unjust, as their positions remain vacant. They demanded direct reinstatement to their previous posts, emphasizing that their employment should be restored without additional conditions.

The association extended gratitude to the various organizations, intellectuals, and journalists who supported their movement. While the protest has been temporarily put on hold, the lecturers warned that further agitation programs would be undertaken if their demands remain unaddressed.

