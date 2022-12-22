Assam: Pratima Pandey Award, 2022 to Eklavya Gham

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) will confer the Pratima Pandey Award, 2022 to Eklavya Gham. The award will be conferred on December 27 on the death anniversary of Pratima Barua Pandey.

Notably, the event is organised on the death anniversary of the iconic singer Pratima Barua Pandey, who took Goalparia Lokageet to the world.

Eklavya Gham is a noted saint of folk art from Dhemaji.

Pratima Barua Pandey was a popular folk singer from the royal family of Gauripur in Assam. Barua is a national awardee. She is credited for reviving the folk form in Assam.

The songs of Barua were a part of a cultural community, largely the Rajbongshis. The Goalparia geet of Pratima Barua became extremely popular with the masses.

She is best known for her immortal Goalparia songs “Hastir Kanya” and “Mur Mahut Bandhure”. She was the niece of filmmaker Pramathesh Barua.