Assam: Pregnant Lady Dies Due to Medical Negligence in Lakhimpur

Situation turns tense in Lakhimpur district of Assam after a pregnant woman died due to medical negligence at hospital premises.

The incident occurred at the Bihpuria Community Health Centre on Friday.

The family members of the deceased alleged that lack of proper treatment on time led to the unfortunate incident.

The deceased has been identified as Swapna Doley.

Right after the incident, the kin of the deceased protested outside the hospital premises by burning tyres and shouting slogans.

The protesters demanded action to be taken against the doctors and nurses on duty and also seeked justice for the deceased.

However, the situation was brought under control after the invention of the police.