Assam: Prisoner Escapes From Hospital, Cops Catch Him Again In Morigaon

A prisoner was apprehended by the cops on the second time of asking after he initially fled custody in Assam’s Morigaon on Friday.

According to reports, the convict had been take to Morigaon Civil Hospital for his medical check-up, where he was under treatment.

However, last night he reportedly fled from the hospital by breaking through the ceiling of his room to jump police custody.

Police identified him as Rubul Hussain. Meanwhile, his efforts went in vain after the police reportedly again captured him.

Officials said that he has been taken into prison where he will be lodged.