Assam: Prisoner Escapes from Police Custody in Biswanath

A prisoner of the district jail in Assam’s Biswanath Chari Ali has escaped on Tuesday.

The prisoner has been identified as Bhaskar Jyoti Nath, a resident of Tezpur.

The convict was awarded 20 years jail term for alleged murder. Along with this, he was also convicted for two cases of kidnap and dacoity.

The prisoner escaped from the police custody while he was taken from the Tezpur sessions court to the Biswanath jail.

The prisoner was earlier kept at the Tezpur jail. However, after there were reports of nuisance created in the jail premises by the prisoner, authorities had transferred him to the Biswanath district prison in the month of June.