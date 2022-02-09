Assam: Veteran Singer Apurba Bezbaruah No More

Veteran singer from Assam, Apurba Bezbaruah, has passed away on Wednesday evening following a brain stroke. He was 70.

He breathed his last at Dispur Polyclinic hospital where he was admitted in a critical condition.

As per sources, the singer collapsed at his home on Monday morning, after which he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. He however could not be saved due to his critical condition.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP President Atul Bora have expressed grief on Bezbaruah’s demise.