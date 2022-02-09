Assam: Veteran Singer Apurba Bezbaruah No More

Veteran singer from Assam, Apurba Bezbaruah, has passed away on Wednesday evening following a brain stroke. He was 70.
He breathed his last at Dispur Polyclinic hospital where he was admitted in a critical condition.
As per sources, the singer collapsed at his home on Monday morning, after which he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. He however could not be saved due to his critical condition.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP President Atul Bora have expressed grief on Bezbaruah’s demise.
Born in 1951, Apurba Bezbaruah has many popular Assamese numbers to his credit like ‘Kopou pahi tore khopot’, ‘Sah gosor komor patot’, ‘Nasoni o’, ‘Nibisaro aaji karo’ and many more.
He is also credited with initiating the trend of Bihuxuriya modern songs. In his musical career of four decades, the veteran singer has sung more than 200 albums. With different experiments on folk songs of Assam, Apurba Bezbaruah has made innumerous contributions towards enriching modern Assamese music.
The loss of the prominent artist is considered to be an irreparable loss to the cultural arena of the state.