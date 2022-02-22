Assam: Property Worth Lakhs of Rupees Destroyed in Major Fire

Massive fire erupts at Puroni Balibat in Assam’s Jorhat district on Tuesday.

The fire erupted in the residence of a person identified as Rumi Shakil Choudhury.

The reason for the eruption of the massive fire has been suspected to be due to a short circuit.

Many fire tenders have been engaged in dousing the flame. The fire is currently under control.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees have been destroyed. However, no casualty has been reported in the incident.

On the other hand, a major fire had erupted at Jogighoba in Bongaigaon district. At least five houses have been engulfed in the massive inferno.

The fire has reportedly erupted from the residence of Hermuj Ali due to a short circuit.

Property worth over Rs 5 lakhs have been destroyed in the massive fire.