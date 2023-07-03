Assam: Protests Against Delimitation Draft Continue In Sonapur

Protests against the delimitation draft continued in Assam's Sonapur with protestors taking to streets with placards, shouting slogans on Monday morning.
The protest was taken out by members of several organizations representing ethnic communities.
The protesting masses reached the Tetelia Junction with the aim to block the rail passage.
Meanwhile, police authorities tried to control the situation and bring the protests under control.
However, the protestors claimed that they will never accept reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC).
One of the protestors said, "Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika is only looking to fulfill his own ambitions. He is trying to take away all our rights. We will never allow such things to ever happen."
It may be noted that in the draft delimitation document released on June 20, the EC has proposed to retain the number of assembly seats in Assam at 126 and the Lok Sabha constituencies at 14.
The commission has also planned to alter the geographical boundaries of most of the constituencies, both assembly and the Lok Sabha, while eliminating some seats and creating a few new ones.