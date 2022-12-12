Assam: Raijor Dal Demand Building Sivasagar Medical College in Joysagar

Several leaders of the Raijor Dal staged agitations demanding the establishment of the medical college at Joysagar in Sivasagar district of Assam.

The leaders staged their protest in front of the Deputy Commissioners' office in Sivasagar on Monday.

According to reports, the state government had announced that the medical college would be constructed in the Thowra constituency and primary process has already begun for the same.

However, the Raijor Dal has demanded the medical college to be set up at near the District Civil Hospital in Joysagar instead of Thowra. They have also urged the government to stop the politics in connection to the establishment of the medical college.