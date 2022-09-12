Assam: Railway Dept Conducts Eviction Drive in Kokrajhar

The Railway Department conducted an eviction drive at Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Monday.

The department has conducted the drive against clubs, shops and various business establishments for illegally encroaching on railway land in Shantinagar area.

It may be noted that three months ago railways issued an eviction notice to illegal encroachers and the eviction drive was conducted under tight security as the occupiers ignored the notice.

According to sources, the occupiers encroached from Shantinagar to Tengapara in Kokrajhar and as many as 75 shops will be evicted.

Government Railway Police, Assam Police and Central Reserve Police Force were deployed in the area.