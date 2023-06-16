Assam: Railway Official in Lumding Accused of Extortion, Arrested

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) conducted a raid at the Divisional Railway Manager's (DRM) office in Assam’s Lumding on Friday.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Rajiv Mahajan, Chief Officer of the anti-corruption branch at the Maligaon headquarters.
The raid follows an incident where Railway Officer Pavitra Konwar was allegedly involved in an extortion case.
Konwar had allegedly demanded money from a railway worker in exchange for completing departmental tasks.
Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim, a team from Maligaon swiftly apprehended the officer. During the raid, a substantial amount of cash was seized from the officer.