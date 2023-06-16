Assam

Assam: Railway Official in Lumding Accused of Extortion, Arrested

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Rajiv Mahajan, Chief Officer of the anti-corruption branch at the Maligaon headquarters.
Pratidin Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) conducted a raid at the Divisional Railway Manager's (DRM) office in Assam’s Lumding on Friday.

The raid follows an incident where Railway Officer Pavitra Konwar was allegedly involved in an extortion case.

Konwar had allegedly demanded money from a railway worker in exchange for completing departmental tasks.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim, a team from Maligaon swiftly apprehended the officer. During the raid, a substantial amount of cash was seized from the officer.

