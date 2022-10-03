Assam Ranked Worst In Rural Area Swachhta Survey

Assam is among the worst performers with Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir on parameters of rural sanitation, said the Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) 2022 report.

Telangana, Haryana and Tamil Nadu on the other hand emerged as the cleanest.

The survey report has ranked states and districts on the basis of their performance attained on involvement of the rural community in improving the sanitation status. It was released by President Droupadi Muru.

The survey checked all qualitative and quantitative parameters.

According to the report, Assam’s Golaghat district was at the bottom of all 709 districts surveyed. The two other worst performers were from Bihar – Banka (708 rank) and Katihar (707).

Haryana’s Bhiwani district has been ranked the cleanest while the second and third best performers’ award were bagged by Jagtial and Nizamabad districts of Telangana.

The housing and urban affairs ministry carries out the swachhta ranking of urban areas, while the Jal Shakti ministry conducts the survey of rural areas.