Assam Ranks First in Disbursement Percentage Under PM SVANidhi Scheme

Assam has secured the first position across the nation in disbursement percentage under Prime Minister Street Vendor Atmanirbhar Nidhi Scheme (PM SVANidhi) with 90.84 percent as on September 1, 2023. This was informed by Assam Cabinet Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal on Saturday.
Taking to 'X' platform, the cabinet minister said, "With disbursement percentage of 90.84 % as of September 1, 2023, Assam ranks 1st across India for implementing Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's visionary @pmsvanidhi Scheme."
"This is a huge achievement and reiterates Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya-led Govt of Assam's commitment to empower the state's unorganized sector," Singhal added.
Assam is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 90.80 percent, Madhya Pradesh with 88.12 percent, Puducherry with 88.04, and Daman and Die and Dadra and Nagar Haveli with 86.6 percent.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Great news! This scheme will help Hon'ble PM’s vision of creating job creators - most beneficiaries are repaying their loans and availing further benefits under the scheme."
It may be mentioned that PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) is a scheme launched by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to empower street vendors by not only extending loans to them, but also for their holistic development and economic upliftment. The scheme intends to facilitate collateral free working capital loans of up to INR10,000/- of one-year tenure, to approximately 50 lakh street vendors, to help resume their businesses in the urban areas, including surrounding peri-urban/rural areas.
The eligible vendors for the scheme includes:
Street vendors in possession of Certificate of Vending/Identity Card issued by Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)
The vendors, who have been identified in the survey but have not been issued Certificate of Vending/Identity Card; Provisional Certificate of Vending would be generated for such vendors through an IT based Platform. ULBs are encouraged to issue such vendors the permanent Certificate of Vending and Identification Card immediately and positively within a period of one month
Street Vendors, left out of the ULBled identification survey or who have started vending after completion of the survey and have been issued Letter of Recommendation (LoR) to that effect by the ULB/Town Vending Committee (TVC)
The vendors of surrounding development/peri-urban/rural areas vending in the geographical limits of the ULBs and have been issued Letter of Recommendation (LoR) to that effect by the ULB/TVC.