Assam Ready To Tackle COVID: Keshab Mahanta

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday expressed confidence that the state is fully prepared to deal with any public health emergency arising out of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that there is no standard operating procedure in the state as of now but the government is abiding by the guidelines issued by the Centre.

"We are now following the guidelines issued by the central government. We have conducted mock drills across the state and our hospitals have 8,000 oxygen beds and 1200 ICUs. Our doctors at government hospitals are fully prepared to deal with any situation," he said.

As of now, there is no separate SOP for Covid in the state. We will discuss it with the chief minister and will follow the central government's instructions," he added.