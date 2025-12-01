Theft Signifies the Largest Share of Guwahati’s Crime, So as for Assam

The capital city of Assam, Guwahati, has reported 1,583 criminal incidents in the first 11 months of 2025 that is from January till November.

Importantly, theft is the most common crime with 1,208 cases, followed by 206 kidnappings. The city also reported 102 incidents of robbery, 59 murders, 6 robberies, 2 dowry-related cases, and no witch-hunting cases.

Comparative data presented in the Assembly shows that criminal incidents in Guwahati have fluctuated over the decade, with peaks in theft and kidnapping but notable declines in several other crime categories since 2021 such as robbery and dowry.

These are the data that was revealed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in the last day of the winter session of Assam Legislative Assembly.

CM Sarma further added that Assam registered 8,894 criminal cases from January to November 2025. The data was revealed in response to a question by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita.

Sarma, revealed that the state recorded 5,251 cases of thefts, 64 robbery, 732 murders, 219 robberies, 2,567 kidnappings, 56 dowry cases and 5 witch-hunting incidents from January till November 2025.

Of the reported cases, theft and kidnapping constituted the majority, with 5,251 thefts and 2,567 kidnappings. Other categories included 732 murders, 64 dacoities, 219 robberies, 56 dowry-related cases, and five incidents of witch-hunting.

While theft and kidnapping remain high, Sarma noted that serious crimes like murder and dacoity have declined compared to the same period in 2024.

National Cyber security Policy

On drug-related offences, the Chief Minister revealed that between 2021 and November 2025, police arrested 6,265 drug users and 15,543 drug suppliers, with two deaths reported during police encounters.

Addressing child marriage, Sarma said 7,765 arrests have been made across the state since 2014.

Cybercrime has also risen steadily, with 18,315 arrests over the past 11 years for offences ranging from circulation of obscene material and child pornography to ATM fraud, identity theft, and fake KYC documents.

The state has implemented measures including the National helpline 1930, the National Cyber security Policy, and public awareness initiatives to curb online offences.

