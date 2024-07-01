Assam Registers First Case Under New Criminal Laws in Nagaon

Assam has recorded its first case under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Nagaon district, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday during a press conference. The case was officially registered at 12:32 pm at Nagaon Sadar Police Station.
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, came into effect nationwide on Monday, replacing the long-standing British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act.
Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the significance of these legal reforms for Assam, particularly in addressing challenges like child marriage, which previously required navigating interpretations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in relation to Islamic laws over the past eighteen months.
"Under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, even consensual intercourse below the age of 18 is now considered rape and is punishable accordingly," stated Sarma. He also highlighted the adjustment in the minimum age for consensual intercourse among married women, raised from 15 to 18 years, aiming to combat child marriage and act as a deterrent against such societal issues.
Sarma noted that the transition from colonial laws has been supported by rigorous preparation, including the training of 115 master trainers within the Assam Police over recent months. Over 500 police officers have also undergone training at the Gandhinagar Forensic University to align with the new legal requirements, which mandate forensic evidence in cases.
The establishment of five forensic laboratories by the state government underscores their commitment to implementing these reforms effectively. Chief Minister Sarma hailed July 1 as a historic milestone in India's legal evolution, marking a significant move towards decolonizing and democratizing the nation's criminal laws.
"We must sensitize the judiciary, police, and all stakeholders across the state to ensure the proud implementation of our reformed criminal justice system," he added.