Assam: Registration of NEET PG Counselling Begins, Check Here to Apply

The registration process of round 1 for Assam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Post-Graduates has been started by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam. This is applicable for candidates who appeared the NEET PG 2022 examination and met required cut-off to appear for the counselling.

Eligible candidates can log in to https://dme.assam.gov.in/ and register themselves till 23rd September, 2022.



According to DME, the online choice filling will be held between September 25 till September 30, 2022 and the results will be declared on October 10, 2022.

To register, candidates will need to fill in their names, date of birth, NEET PG roll number, and security pin. Following, the candidate should proceed with the application process and upload the required documents.

An amount of Rs. 1000 for the General category and Rs. 500 for candidates belonging to Reserved categories has to be paid for the registration.

For more details, candidates may find access to the official website of DME, Assam.

