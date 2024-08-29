Assam Repealing Bill, 2024: New Law Targets Child Marriage, Removes 'Qazi' System

The Assam State Assembly passed the Assam Repealing Bill, 2024 on Thursday, officially abolishing the 89-year-old Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act and Rules of 1935. The new bill, titled the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024, was introduced by the Assam Government last week with the aim of preventing child marriages and eliminating the 'Qazi' system in Muslim marriage registration.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "We want to abolish the Qazi system in the Muslim marriage registration process. Additionally, we aim to prevent child marriage in the state." The bill seeks to modernize and regulate Muslim marriage registrations by making them compulsory and monitored.
However, the opposition party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has expressed opposition to the abolition of the Qazi system. AIUDF leader Aminul Islam commented, "We are against child marriage, and the government could have amended provisions in the previous act instead of repealing the 1935 act entirely. We have no other option but to take the matter to court."
The Assam Repealing Bill, 2024 aims to replace the Assam Repealing Ordinance, 2024, and repeal the outdated Muslim marriage and divorce laws, which were initially introduced during British rule. The bill highlights that the existing laws left much room for noncompliance due to informal registration procedures and allowed for underage marriages, with minimal monitoring across the state.
Assam Minister Jogen Mohan emphasized that the current system's weaknesses have led to cases of underage and forced marriages, contributing to legal challenges in the courts. The new bill is designed to address these gaps and ensure stricter regulations for marriage and divorce registration in the state.