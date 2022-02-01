Assam Reports 20 More COVID-19 Deaths, 1,486 New Cases

Assam on Tuesday reported 1,486 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 19,461. The positivity rate has reached to 4.00 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 2,632 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while 20 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 37,180 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (343), Golaghat (88), Kamrup Rural (83), and Goalpara (63).

The district wise deaths are – Kamrup Metro (4), Dibrugarh (3), Jorhat (2), Nagaon (2), Cachar (1), Chirang (1) Golaghat (1), Kokrajhar (1), Nalbari (1), Lakhimpur (1), Sivasagar (1), Tinsukia (1), Udalguri (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,17,892 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,90,603. The recovery rate stood at 96.20 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,481 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.90 percent.