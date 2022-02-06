Assam Reports 256 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths

Assam on Sunday reported 256 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 8,354. The positivity rate stood at 2.39 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 2,471 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 12 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 10,691 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (112), Lakhimpur (16), Morigaon (13), and Darrang (11).

The 12 deaths were recorded from Kamrup Metro (3), Golaghat (2), Nalbari (2), Charaideo (1), Goalpara (1), Jorhat (1), Karbi Anglong (1), Sivasagar (1).

The overall COVID-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,05, 118 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,05,118. The recovery rate stood at 97.75 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,561 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.91 percent.