Assam Reports 2861 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

Assam on Friday reported 2861 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 32013. The positivity rate further surged to 6.96 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 6,002 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while 21 deaths have been registered today.

The new cases today were detected out of 41,134 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (599), Jorhat (161), Tinsukia (150), Dibrugarh (136).

The district wise deaths are – Kamrup (M) (3), Sonitpur (3), Dibrugarh (2), Golaghat (2), Morigaon (2), Nalbari (2), Barpeta (1), Bongaigaon (1), Cachar (1), Darrang (1) Dima Hasao (1) Jorhat (1), and Udalguri (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,11391 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,71,631. The recovery rate stood at 94.41 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6400 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.90 percent.