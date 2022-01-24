Assam Reports 5,902 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths

Assam on Monday reported 5,902 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 44,075. The positivity rate further surged to 10.444 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 5,625 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while 18 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 56,519 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (1044), Dibrugarh (314), Jorhat (293), and Golaghat (267).

The district wise deaths are – Kamrup Metro (6), Sivasagar (2), Sonitpur (2), Barpeta (1), Bongaigaon (1), Charaideo (1), Goalpara (1) Golaghat (1), Jorhat (1), Nagaon (1), and Tinsukia (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,98,713 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,46,972. The recovery rate stood at 92.59 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,319 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.90 percent.