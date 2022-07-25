Assam Reports 760 New Cases Of Covid-19 In Last 24 Hours

Assam on Monday reported 760 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 5,605. The positivity rate stood at 8.94 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 682 cured cases of the virus were discharged and no deaths were reported in the state.

The new cases today were detected out of 8,499 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The highest cases were reported from Dibrugarh (64), Goalpara (57), Baksa (51), Dhemaji (47) and Biswanath (42).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,35,621 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,22,002. The recovery rate stood at 98 per cent.