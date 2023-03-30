Assam: Rescheduled HSLC General Science Exam Held Today

The rescheduled General Science examination of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examinations in Assam, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) was held on Thursday.

The examination had to be rescheduled in light of the controversy over question paper leak incidents. The question paper of the General Science (C3) subject had reportedly been leaked and was made available to a section of candidates before the exam.

In a swift action following the news, SEBA released a notification informing that the examination was cancelled. The notification read, “This is for information to all concerned that, a news is telecast in a section of media today evening that a hand written model question paper of HSLC examination of General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13th March, 2023 (Monday) is available in the hands of some candidate and it is also spread in the social media. We have a belief that such news may create a confusion in the minds of the candidates and keeping in view of this, the examination of General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13th March, 2023 (Monday) is hereby cancelled. The next date of the examination of the subject General Science shall be notified in due course. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has initiated enquiry in this aspect and will take all necessary action in this respect.”