Assam Residents Donate 7,000 Bamboo Pieces For Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

Residents and members of the All Assam Divyanga Versatile Association in Assam's Kamrup district have displayed a profound gesture by contributing 7,000 bamboo pieces for the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Arjun Chetry, a Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, expressed deep pride in their involvement, stating, "We were tasked with collecting bamboo, and we've successfully sent these pieces from the Lampi area. The bamboo-loaded truck has embarked on a significant 1,250 km journey to Ayodhya, marking a moment of great pride for us."
The 7,000 bamboo branches, collected from the Lampi area along the Assam-Meghalaya border and stacked at Gohalkona Kacharipara, have been generously donated by the All Assam Divyanga Versatile Association to be utilized in the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple.
Meanwhile, ahead of the much-anticipated event scheduled for January 22, Lucknow's Joint Commissioner of Police, Upendra Kumar Agarwal, chaired a crucial meeting to discuss alternative routes and security arrangements. "Given the consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a meeting was called today by Lucknow Commissionerate," he mentioned.
During the meeting, there were deliberations on enhancing the smoothness of the route leading to Ayodhya, which will be utilized by all the esteemed guests and devotees attending the ceremony. The current route, from Kamta to Chinhat Matiyari via Barabanki, was discussed, with a focus on promoting awareness of alternative routes like the Sultanpur route.
The senior police officer emphasized that security and patrolling have been intensified, keeping the grandeur of the event in mind. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, the event has garnered immense attention, with numerous VVIP guests from India and abroad expected to grace the occasion in the sacred town of Ayodhya.