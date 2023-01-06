Assam: Residents Panic as Two Leopards Stray Inside OIL Township at Duliajan

Terror gripped among the residents of Oil India Limited (OIL) township at Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district after two adult leopards reportedly strayed inside the area.

It is suspected that the leopards had strayed inside the township in search of food as the jungle is just adjacent to it.

The two leopards were first spotted prowling in the area by an OIL employee, who immediately informed the forest department.

The forest officials have now reached the scene and efforts are on to track the leopards and cage them before they do any harm.

Last month, a full grown Royal Bengal tiger strayed inside Umananda temple, giving devotees a scare. It is learned that the tiger swam across the River Brahmaputra and reached the river islet.

After a prolonged search operation, the tiger was successfully caged. Later, it was released at the Nameri National Park, about 216 kms from Guwahati.