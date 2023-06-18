Assam: Residents Scammed in Luxury Vehicle Prize Scheme In Tinsukia Village

Assam

A case of fraudulent has come to light in Assam’s Tinsukia as individuals have fallen victim to a fake scheme involving luxury vehicles.

Perpetrators lured unsuspecting victims with the promise of luxury vehicle prizes, resulting in embezzlement of crores of rupees under the guise of gift coupons.

The fraudsters organized coupon games supposedly in support of No. 2 Kadamani Namghar, and the winners were announced on Sunday, unbeknownst to the general public. However, the whereabouts of the recipients remain undisclosed.

According to sources, the Namghar samiti, responsible for managing the spiritual center, claims to have no knowledge of the gift coupons or their distribution. As a result, the Tinsukia police are actively searching for the organizers involved in this scam.

The deceit extended beyond Tinsukia, as many individuals from Jorhat and Majuli also purchased these misleading gift coupons.

