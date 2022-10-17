Assam: Results of Direct Recruitment Exam for Grade IV to be Declared on Oct 18

The results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam for Grade IV will be declared on October 18 (Tuesday).

This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

Taking to twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “I am happy to inform that "Assam State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV posts" is announcing its result for the written test on 18th October 2022. I hope this transparent process, will provide the youth of Assam an opportunity to serve the state.”