Assam: Rhino Poacher Injured During Police Firing in Biswanath

The rhino poacher who was arrested by the Biswanath Police have been injured after the police opened fire while he was escaping police custody on Monday.

The poacher, identified as Ataur Rahman alias Bassa, was arrested with the joint efforts of Biswanath and Bongaigaon police on December 17.

According to the police, Ataur tried to escape from police custody at Sadaru in Biswanath Chari Ali of Assam.

Though the police team alerted him several times, he did not stop due to which the police resorted to open fire on him. Ataur received bullet injuries on his leg.

He has been admitted at Tezpur Medical College for advanced treatment.

It may be mentioned that Ataur Rahman was arrested in the rhino poaching case that took place last year.

Last Thursday, one wanted rhino poacher, identified as Abdul Matin alias Kala, was arrested in Darrang. He was the main criminal behind January 2022 rhino poaching at Kaziranga National Park.

The Assam Police had also announced a reward of Rs 2 lakhs for tracking the two notorious rhino poachers, but the police was unable to trace the whereabouts of the two poachers.