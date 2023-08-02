Assam: Rhino Skeleton Found at Manas National Park

The skeleton of a one-horned rhino was discovered at Manas National Park in Assam on Tuesday night.
Sources said the skeleton was recovered from Bansbari zone in the national park.
It is suspected that the rhino might have lost its life following a fight with another rhino.
Forest officials were informed soon after.
The incident is a grim reminder of how rhino poaching is still active in the region, even with the relentless efforts of Assam Police which saw the state record zero rhino deaths due to poaching in the calendar year 2022.
Last month, the skeleton of another one-horned rhino was recovered from a dense forest inside Manas National Park.
The skeleton remains were found approximately 500 metres inside a dense forest area from Bansbari range in the national park. It is learned that the rhino was killed by poachers last month in May and forest officials had allegedly tried to cover up the killing.
The skeletal remains of the rhino were discovered atop charred soil, indicating that the carcass was possibly incinerated. Moreover, the horn of the deceased rhino was nowhere to be found at the spot.