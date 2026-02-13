At Jorhat Training Centre, Assam Rifles Showcases its K9 Capabilities

The Assam Rifles demonstrated the advanced capabilities of its canine units to a senior delegation from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) at the Assam Rifles Dog Training Centre in Jorhat on Friday, highlighting the critical role of K9 teams in counter-insurgency and internal security operations.

According to a post shared by the Assam Rifles on X, the visiting PIB officials witnessed live demonstrations by trained dogs showcasing their expertise in explosive detection, tracking operations, and agility drills. The exercises underscored the high level of precision, discipline, and coordination maintained between the canine warriors and their handlers.

The delegation was also briefed on the scientific methods involved in the selection and training of the dogs at the Jorhat-based centre. Officials emphasised that the structured and rigorous training process reflects the institution’s commitment to operational excellence and mission readiness.

The Assam Rifles stated that the visit reaffirmed the importance of its canine units as a force multiplier in critical areas such as counter-insurgency operations, border management, and internal security duties. The K9 teams continue to play a vital role in detecting explosives, tracking suspects, and supporting field operations across challenging terrains.

Football For Unity

Meanwhile, in a separate initiative aimed at promoting unity in Manipur, the Assam Rifles organised the Assam Rifles Foothills Football Tournament 2026, which concluded at the Keithelmanbi Football Ground in Imphal.

The tournament’s final match featured New Keithelmanbi and Haibung FC, representing the Kuki and Meitei communities, respectively. The contest was widely seen as more than just a sporting event, as it marked one of the rare competitive engagements between members of the two communities since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, 2023, disrupting inter-community interaction.

In a high-intensity encounter, New Keithelmanbi registered a commanding 5-2 win over Haibung FC. The match was played in a spirited and competitive atmosphere, drawing a large gathering of spectators at the garrison ground.

Organised by the 33rd Battalion under the 9 Sector of the Assam Rifles, the tournament was conducted under the theme “Harmony Through Football.” Thirteen teams from different parts of Manipur participated in the event, which aimed to foster peace, rebuild trust, and encourage dialogue through sports.

The dual initiatives, operational excellence in Jorhat and community outreach in Manipur, highlight the multifaceted role of the Assam Rifles in strengthening both national security and social harmony in the Northeast.