Assam Rifles Facilitates Surrender Of 3 Militants In Dima Hasao

Three active militants belonging to banned rebel outfits have surrendered before security forces in separate operations in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

While two of the militants belong to National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM), one of them belongs to Kuki Tribals Union (KTU).

Haflong Battalion of Assam Rifles on Saturday facilitated surrender of two active cadres of NSCN (IM) and one active cadre of KTU in Dima Hasao District.

Taking to the Twitter, Assam Rifles wrote, “Haflong Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 16 Jul 2022, facilitated surrender of two active cadres of #NSCN (IM) and one active cadre of #KTU in Dima Hasao District, Assam.”