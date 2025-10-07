Assam Rifles Seize Rs 6 Crore Worth Yaba Tablets in Cachar

In a major success against drug trafficking and insurgent threats in the Northeast, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Cachar Police, seized Yaba tablets worth ₹6 crore in Assam’s Cachar district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint team launched an operation in Cachar district on October 6. During the operation, security personnel intercepted a scooty near Nilam Bazaar and apprehended one individual, a resident of Karimganj. Upon inspection, the team recovered 20,000 Yaba tablets valued at around ₹6 crore. The forces also seized the scooty and two mobile phones from the accused.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Assam Rifles averted a potential tragedy in Manipur’s Jiribam district by recovering and safely destroying powerful improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Acting on credible intelligence, troops launched a search operation in the Makha Basti area, which led to the recovery of two IEDs weighing 12 kilograms each, three electric power sources (500 grams), and 12 meters of Cordex (detonation cord).

Given the sensitive nature of the explosives, the Bomb Disposal Team promptly neutralised the devices on the spot using controlled detonations, ensuring the safety of local residents.

Officials said the timely action by the security forces prevented a possible large-scale disaster at a time when Manipur continues to experience sporadic unrest.