Assam: 6 Dead, 4 Injured In Separate Road Mishaps In Nalbari

Amidst Raas festivities, atleast five people were killed and two others were injured in a tragic road accident that occurred in Assam’s Nalbari district on Wednesday night.

Sources said that the accident occurred when the victims were returning from a Raas function being held at Howly.

The speeding Swift Dezire vehicle in which they were travelling in reportedly collided with concrete railings along the national highway at Bankusi area, leading to the fatalities.

The deceased have been identified as Jahedur Rahman, Ajit Chaliha, Utpal Saloi, Pranab Saloi and the driver of the vehicle, Shankar Das.

Meanwhile, the injured have been identified as Abhijeet Kalita and Eyazul Rahman. While Rahman was shifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Kalita is under treatment at a Nalbari hospital in critical condition.

They were reportedly returning from Howly Raas Mahotsav when the incident took place.

In another incident, a woman was killed and two others were grievously injured after their vehicle lost control and collided with the side railings of a highway at Ghograpar.

The deceased woman has been identified as Parishmita Kalita.

On the other hand, the two others injured were identified as Bhaskar Kalita and Sushmita Kalita.

It is learned that the victims were returning to Nalbari from a Raas festival at Palashbari on the ill-fated night.