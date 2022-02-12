Assam: Robbers Dressed as Police Loot House in Guwahati

In a sensational incident of robbery, a six-member dacoit gang looted the house of a person identified as Moti Kumari in Guwahati’s Ulubari area today.

The incident took place at Hafij Nagar in Ulubari.

The six-member robbers gang dressed themselves as police and conducted the robbery.

Many valuable items including mobile phones were stolen by the robbers.

The entire robbery was recorded in the CCTV camera outside the house.

According to the residents of the Hafij Nagar area, the gang of robbers had been harassing the people by of the area since a long time.