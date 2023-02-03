Assam: Royal Bengal Tiger Found Dead in Orang National Park

A carcass of a Royal Bengal tiger was found in the Orang National Park of Assam on Thursday.

The carcass was found near the Bhabapur camp inside the national park.

According to Pradipta Baruah, DFO, Mangaldoi Wildlife Division, the Royal Bengal tiger died a few days back due to old-age-related issues.

The forest staff immediately alarmed the higher authorities.

"Immediately we along with the veterinary team rushed to the spot for post-mortem. We suspect that the tiger died due to old-age-related issues. It's a natural death," the DFO added.

The carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, he added.

In October 2022, a one-horned rhino was found dead at the national park due to old age. The carcass was discovered at near Pisolamukh forest area of the national park.