Assam Royal Global University Observes Lachit Divas

The Assam Royal Global University on Thursday commemorated Lachit Divas, to observe the 400th Birth Anniversary of Jatiya Vir Ahom General Lachit Borphukan at the “Lachit Statue” inside the campus presmises.

The “Lachit Statue” was unveiled by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on November 11 in the campus of the University.

At the event, the Department of History exhibited informative pieces of media followed by a short skit, based on street play format, covering the life and times of the great General, presented by Royal Rangmanch, a dramatic club of the university.

Lachit Borphukan is known for defeating the Mughal army on the banks of the Brahmaputra in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671. November 24 is celebrated as Lachit Divas throughout the state.