A girl hailing another state was allegedly molested by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) Jawan in Assam.

The incident occurred in Avadh Assam Express which was en route Guwahati from Lumding.

According to sources, the girl came to Diphu for job-related examination.

The jawan, under the pretense of helping her to find her seat, molested her.

Meanwhile, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested the accused, identified as Om Prasad Meena.