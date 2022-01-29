Assam: Salaries Of Contractual Teachers Released By Finance Minister Neog

Earlier in the day, the state Finance minister was at an event in Beltola where she said that the state’s Budget session will begin on March 14 where the budget for the financial year 2022-23 will be submitted.

Explaining on the Finance department’s directive prior to the budget submission, Neog said that the directives were released with the aim of cost reduction.

She said, “This directive aims to reduce the excess expenditure. Supplementary demands have to be raised for excessive budget proposals”.

The state Finance minister also reacted to the Cabinet’s directive related to schemes outside the budget saying that the decision was taken to create awareness among the people. The state’s revenue had increased compared to earlier, she added.

She said, “The amount of state revenue has increased as compared to earlier. This has increased the size of the budget.

Prior to the filing of the budget, the minister will hold discussions with the relevant stakeholders. Suggestions would be welcomed via the portal prior to that. All the departments would be able to submit their proposals up to March 5.