Assam: Satra Land Commission To Submit Interim Report on Encroachment to CM Today

The Commission of Satra lands is scheduled to submit its interim report to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Friday.

In 2021, the Assam government took this decision in the state cabinet meeting and constituted a Commission to conduct a survey on the encroachment of Satra (Vaishnavite monasteries) land in the state.

This commission is headed by former Minister Pradip Hazarika.

Assam Satra Mahasabha and other organisations of the state have alleged that a large number of land belonging to the Satras is being occupied by encroachers.