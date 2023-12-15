Assam Scholar Hiren Gohain Criticizes Samujjal & Zubeen's Role in CAA Movement

Earlier, Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg told the media, “I was leading the CAA movement, but after I got sick and returned back, I discovered that movement got weakened. It was me and Samujjal Bhattacharya and two others who are still against the contentious act. There is big change in the political scenario and at last it turned out to be a political blunder. I regret now why I put up such a fight. But, I want to make it clear that I am against contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and will not accept the law at any cost.”