Assam Scholar Hiren Gohain Criticizes Samujjal & Zubeen's Role in CAA Movement

Assam-based scholar, critic and social activist Dr Hiren Gohain on Friday criticized Zubeen Garg on Friday for his recent remarks regarding the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) and said that he wasn't the only one who took to the streets to demonstrate against the act.
According to Gohain, people from all over the state participated in the demonstration from various locations.
“It was not All Assam Students’ Union or Zubeen alone who had participated in the CAA movement,” said Gohain to the media here in Guwahati today.
The senior social activist while expressing his dissatisfaction said the role of AASU advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya and singer Zubeen Garg in the CAA movement was very unfortunate.
"Though they may claim that they will not accept the contentious act, what did they do in reality? It is because of them the movement has weakened," stressed the Assam-based scholar.
Gohain also mentioned that in Assam, more and more people are now living as beneficiaries; “they are unable to live with self-respect,” he said.
The Assamese people in Assam are experiencing an economic catastrophe. In this instance, Gohain argued; let Assam media broadcast the correct news for the people of the state.
Earlier, Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg told the media, “I was leading the CAA movement, but after I got sick and returned back, I discovered that movement got weakened. It was me and Samujjal Bhattacharya and two others who are still against the contentious act. There is big change in the political scenario and at last it turned out to be a political blunder. I regret now why I put up such a fight. But, I want to make it clear that I am against contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and will not accept the law at any cost.”